Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT
2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd. (Rte.3)
Coventry, RI
Shirley A. (Bromley) Johnson

Shirley A. (Bromley) Johnson Obituary
JOHNSON, SHIRLEY A., (BROMLEY)
84, of Hazard St., Coventry, passed away surrounded by her loving family at the Philip Hulitar Hospice in Providence on Sunday, July 21, 2019. She was the wife of Ronald M. Johnson for 62 years. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late Arthur and Helen (Lee) Bromley.
Shirley was employed as an administrator in the X-Ray Dept. at Kent Hospital for 25 years, retiring in 1999. Shirley enjoyed kayaking, cycling, golfing, and her beloved dog Honey.
She was the mother of Steven M. Johnson and his wife Lonny of Foster, and Patricia L. Sprague and her husband Courtney of Coventry. She was the sister of Geraldine Parenteau of Coventry and the late James Bromley. Shirley is also survived by 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.
Her Funeral Service will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 10 am in the Newly opened Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd. (Rte.3) Coventry. Interment at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Visiting hours are Tuesday evening (TODAY) 4 -7 pm. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 23, 2019
