LEONHARDT, SHIRLEY A. (GUSTAFSON)
87, of Harmony, ME, died Sunday at home. She was the beloved wife of Raymond H. Leonhardt, Jr.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Carl T. and Anna H. Gustafson, she worked as a claims secretary for Metropolitan Life Insurance retiring in 1998.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by three sons: Raymond H. Leonhardt, III, Mark C. Leonhardt and Scott D. Leonhardt; five grandchildren: Jared & Justin Leonhardt, Holly Ann Leonhardt, Jillian Malo & Emily Leonhardt and four great grandchildren. She was the sister of John Gustafson.
Funeral service Friday, May 3 at 10:30 AM at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Ave., West Warwick. Calling hours Thursday 4:30–7:30 PM. Burial in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to: , 20 Hemingway Dr., Riverside, RI 02915. Complete obituary and condolences at www.carpenterjenks.com.
