McDonald, Shirley Ann,
79, of Seekonk, Massachusetts, passed away at her home with loved ones and her partner of over 40 years Geraldine "Gerri" Tapalian by her side. For complete obituary, visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 25, 2020.