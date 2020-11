TARTAGLIA, SHIRLEY ANN (TUCKER)81, of Roger Road, Johnston passed away November 18, 2020 at home surrounded by her family after a yearlong battle with dementia. She was the wife of 65 years to Charles F. Tartaglia.Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Mildred (Coleman) Tucker.Shirley was a mother of Charles Jr., Robert, Karen and Carolyn Tartaglia; grandmother of 7, great grandmother of 3 and great great grandmother of 3. Shirley also predeceases her siblings.Memorial services will be held Tuesday from 1-2 PM in the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence followed by a service in the funeral home at 2 PM. Social distancing, masks and occupancy restriction will apply.For online condolences, www.romanofuneralhome.com