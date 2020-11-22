TARTAGLIA, SHIRLEY ANN (TUCKER)
81, of Roger Road, Johnston passed away November 18, 2020 at home surrounded by her family after a yearlong battle with dementia. She was the wife of 65 years to Charles F. Tartaglia.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Mildred (Coleman) Tucker.
Shirley was a mother of Charles Jr., Robert, Karen and Carolyn Tartaglia; grandmother of 7, great grandmother of 3 and great great grandmother of 3. Shirley also predeceases her siblings.
Memorial services will be held Tuesday from 1-2 PM in the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence followed by a service in the funeral home at 2 PM. Social distancing, masks and occupancy restriction will apply.
For online condolences, www.romanofuneralhome.com
.