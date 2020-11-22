1/1
Shirley Ann (Tucker) Tartaglia
TARTAGLIA, SHIRLEY ANN (TUCKER)
81, of Roger Road, Johnston passed away November 18, 2020 at home surrounded by her family after a yearlong battle with dementia. She was the wife of 65 years to Charles F. Tartaglia.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Warren and Mildred (Coleman) Tucker.
Shirley was a mother of Charles Jr., Robert, Karen and Carolyn Tartaglia; grandmother of 7, great grandmother of 3 and great great grandmother of 3. Shirley also predeceases her siblings.
Memorial services will be held Tuesday from 1-2 PM in the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence followed by a service in the funeral home at 2 PM. Social distancing, masks and occupancy restriction will apply.
For online condolences, www.romanofuneralhome.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Memorial service
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Romano Funeral Home
NOV
24
Service
02:00 PM
Romano Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
4019445151
Memories & Condolences
November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Romano Funeral Home
