Shirley B. Moorehead
1921 - 2020
MOOREHEAD, SHIRLEY B.
98, passed away July 16, 2020. She was the wife of the late Warren F. Moorehead. Born in East Greenwich she was a daughter of the late John W. and Lillis H. (Eaton) Hamilton.
She is survived by two children, Scott F. Moorehead and his wife Laura and daughter Linda; a granddaughter Kristen Andrade and a great grandson Douglas Andrade. She was the sister of the late Marjery and Beverly.
Her funeral and burial will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to the Community Foundation of Eastern Connecticut, c/o Lauren Parda for NECT Women & Girls Fund, 68 Federal St., New London, CT 06320. www.cfect.org

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Scott and Linda.. I am so sorry for your loss. I have such sweet memories!! What a beautiful peron.
MaryAnn Connor
Family
July 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful aunt I have fond memories of family gatherings A candle burns at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea in memory
Keith Moorehead
Family
