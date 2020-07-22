MOOREHEAD, SHIRLEY B.
98, passed away July 16, 2020. She was the wife of the late Warren F. Moorehead. Born in East Greenwich she was a daughter of the late John W. and Lillis H. (Eaton) Hamilton.
She is survived by two children, Scott F. Moorehead and his wife Laura and daughter Linda; a granddaughter Kristen Andrade and a great grandson Douglas Andrade. She was the sister of the late Marjery and Beverly.
Her funeral and burial will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to the Community Foundation of Eastern Connecticut, c/o Lauren Parda for NECT Women & Girls Fund, 68 Federal St., New London, CT 06320. www.cfect.org