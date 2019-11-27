|
PANIZZA, SHIRLEY C.
86, passed away November 25, 2019. She was the wife of the late Philip J. Panizza. Born in Winchester, CT she was a daughter of the late Archie R. and Nellie H. (Veazie) Cole.
She worked as an LPN at Brentwood Nursing Home for many years until retirement. She received her Associate Degree in nursing in 1973. She was a former Sunday school teacher and Girl Scout Troop Leader. She was an avid reader and loved all animals especially her dogs and cats.
She is survived by three children Diane S., Debra A., and John C. Panizza.
Calling hours: Friday November 29th from 4:30-7:30 pm in the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Her funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the North Kingstown Pet Refuge.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 27, 2019