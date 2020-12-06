1/1
Shirley E. (Lunden) Narducci
NARDUCCI, SHIRLEY E. (LUNDEN)
82, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas J. Narducci, Sr.
Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Gustave and Irene (Brelsford) Lunden.
Loving mother of Debra M. Pfeiffer, Karen A. D'Amario, Louise A., Councilman Nicholas J. Jr., Ralph T., Michael P. and Gregory G. Narducci; devoted sister, Irene Jordan and 14 cherished grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Sister of the late John, William and George Lunden.
Visitation Wednesday, December 9th from 9:30-11am at St. Philip's Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Smithfield followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Shirley's memory may be made to: Crohn's & Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Avenue, Ste. 510, New York, NY 10017. Arrangements entrusted to: A.A. MARIANI & SON Funeral Home, Providence. Live streaming of Shirley's Funeral Mass may be found on YouTube searching St. Philip Church, Greenville, RI. For complete obituary: marianiandson.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Visitation
09:30 - 11:00 AM
St. Philp's Church
DEC
9
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Philp's Church
December 5, 2020
Ma,
You are loved and cherished like no other grandmother in the world. I will miss you more then you will ever know. I wish every kid in this world had the chance to have a grandmother like you. I will miss our daily chats on the phone, I will miss our shopping trips after all no one will ever be as encouraging to each other to buy all the things we surely didn't need as we were to each other. I will miss your smile, your laugh but most of all I will my best friend. I can sit here and write and shed tears forever however I am going to chose to celebrate you and your life and the memories we have. I know you and Pa are dancing the nights away while watching over us. Rest in peace and be assured we will all be ok and will continue to make memories while you watch over us. I will always love you and a piece of me will be forever missing.
Nicole M Klebauskas
Grandchild
