Ma,

You are loved and cherished like no other grandmother in the world. I will miss you more then you will ever know. I wish every kid in this world had the chance to have a grandmother like you. I will miss our daily chats on the phone, I will miss our shopping trips after all no one will ever be as encouraging to each other to buy all the things we surely didn't need as we were to each other. I will miss your smile, your laugh but most of all I will my best friend. I can sit here and write and shed tears forever however I am going to chose to celebrate you and your life and the memories we have. I know you and Pa are dancing the nights away while watching over us. Rest in peace and be assured we will all be ok and will continue to make memories while you watch over us. I will always love you and a piece of me will be forever missing.

Nicole M Klebauskas

Grandchild