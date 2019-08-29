|
|
PAYNE, SHIRLEY F.
94, a 56-year resident of North Kingstown and still a home-owner there, died in her sleep on August 12 at Brookdale-South Bay Manor, 1959 Kingstown Road, South Kingstown, where she had lived for eight years.
Born in Staten Island, N.Y., a daughter of the late Earl J. and Gertrude (Parsons) Frazier, she was the wife of the late Kenneth A. Payne.
A graduate of the University of Rhode Island with degrees in English and library science, Mrs. Payne was a librarian at the North Kingstown Free Library for twenty years.
She was active in civic and historic associations in North Kingstown: St Paul's Church, docent at the Old Narragansett Church, Cocumscussoc Association, Gilbert Stuart Birthplace and Museum, Wickford Yacht Club, where she was a founding member with her husband, the League of Women-Voters-West Bay, the North Kingstown Women's Club, and the North Kingstown Senior Association. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
After retiring as director of the North Kingstown Free Library, she was a volunteer for two decades in the South County Room. She was a longtime member of the Friends of the Library.
She leaves three sons, Kenneth F. Payne of Richmond, Austin A. Payne of North Kingstown, and Jeffrey P. Payne of New Bern, North Carolina, 18 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. She is survived by her brother, Peter Frazier of San Diego, California.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, September 14, at 1:00 p.m. in St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 55 Main Street, Wickford. Donations in her memory may be made to the North Kingstown Free Library, South County Collection.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 29, 2019