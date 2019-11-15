|
|
PALESTINE, Shirley G. (Ganzer)
Born in Providence, RI and longtime resident of New Bedford, MA, entered into rest on November 13, 2019 at the age of 95. Beloved wife of 63 years to the late Victor Palestine. Dear daughter of the late Samuel and Jennie (Goldberg) Ganzer. Devoted mother of Jane Palestine Jamieson and her husband Frederick and Samuel Palestine and his wife Maryann. Loving sister of the late Bernice Axelrod and the late Sybil Yaffe. Cherished grandmother of Sarah Palestine, William Jamieson, and Peter Jamieson. Services are private. Expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to Lincoln School, 301 Butler Avenue, Providence, RI 02906 or online at https://giving.veracross.com/lincoln/givetoday.
Stanetsky Memorial Chapel
www.stanetskycanton.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 15, 2019