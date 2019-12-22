|
Gordon, Shirley
Shirley B. Gordon, of Rumford, Rhode Island, passed away peacefully in her children's arms at Bethany Home on December 16, 2019. Shirley was born on April 3, 1935, the daughter of the late Albert and Edna (Lavallee) Bury of Rehoboth, Massachusetts. Shirley was a gifted soprano, whose life and home were filled with music and who shared her gift through her active involvement as a soloist in her church's choir. She was a friend to all, and lived her life with optimism, faith, and a resilient spirit. Shirley worked for over 25 years in the Anthropology Department of Brown University. She was also a longtime member of the Newman YMCA, and blessed her children with a healthy love of exercise. She shared her life with her late husband, Henry A. Gordon, Jr., and is survived by her brother and his wife, Bob and Linda Bury of Norton, Massachusetts, her daughters, Carrie Coren (Richard) of Cranston, RI and Heather Fox of Rumford, RI, and a son, Adam Gordon (Ruth) of Arlington, Virginia, as well as their families, including six grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. A third daughter, Bonnie Gordon, passed away in 2018.
For the benefit of others, the family would note that for five years Shirley battled a rare neurological disease, Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (also known as PSP). PSP has no cure, and is often misdiagnosed due to its symptoms' similarities to those of strokes and Parkinson's disease. Our hope is that with awareness more attention will be given to research and finding a cure. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Cure PSP, www.psp.org.
A memorial service, followed by a reception, will be held at Swan Point Cemetery at 11am on Saturday, December 28, 2019.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 22, 2019