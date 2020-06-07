Shirley Guarino
1941 - 2020
Guarino, Shirley
Waterbury, CT Shirley S. Guarino, 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday June 4, 2020 after a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.
Shirley was born on April 10, 1941 in Waterbury, CT, daughter of the late Sebastian and Beatrice (Ruggiero) Guarino. Shirley was a resident of Naugatuck and a graduate of Naugatuck High School, Class of 1959. She had worked as a bookkeeper in Naugatuck for many years.
Shirley loved to do all types of crafts, vacationing in Rhode Island and spending time with her many friends.
Shirley is survived by her son, Paul Corey and his wife, Lisa Corey; her daughter, Janice Corey and her partner, David Yourison; her grandchildren, Erica Corey, Bryan Smith and Carolyn Corey; her sister, Paulette West of SC and her two nieces and one nephew.
Calling hours will be Tuesday from 6-8pm at the Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Avenue, Naugatuck, CT. Burial will be Friday, June 12, 2020 at 1:00pm at St. Mary's Cemetery, Bristol, RI. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
9
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Buckmiller Brothers Funeral Home
JUN
12
Burial
01:00 PM
St. Mary's Cemetery
