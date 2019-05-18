|
CRANDALL, SHIRLEY L. (Sturtevant)
87, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Raymond T. Crandall for 69 or 70 years, and a daughter of the late Frank and Hazel (Gillan) Sturtevant.
Shirley was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved her family dearly. She was primarily a stay-at-home mother raising eight children but also worked part-time at A&H Manufacturing in Johnston and Jodel Florist in Providence for many years. She was an avid baker who loved to teach her grandchildren how to make her family-famous apple pies.
Shirley was the loving mother of Gary Crandall (Nancy), Diane Crandall, Kevin Crandall (Diane), Sharon Crandall, Greg Crandall (Dawn), Keith Crandall (Lisa), and Dawn Crandall (Christopher). She is also survived by sixteen grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren, one brother, and three sisters. Shirley was predeceased by her son, Thomas Crandall and sister, Barbara Weston.
Her funeral will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hasbro Children's Hospital, RI Hospital Foundation, Development Office, PO Box H, Providence, RI 02901, will be appreciated. Full obituary and condolences, visit www.TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 18, 2019