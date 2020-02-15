|
HODSON, SHIRLEY M. (CORNIL)
88, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020 in Overlook Nursing Home, Pascoag. She was the beloved wife of the late Richard Hodson Jr. They were married 62 years. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Leon and Irene (Farley) Cornil.
She was the loving mother of Shawn Capron/husband Robert, Donna Crisafulli/husband Richard, Linda Vario/husband Kenneth, and Michael Hodson/wife Terri. Shirley was the proud Mem to seven grandchildren, Eric, Erin, Jennifer, Laura, Chelsea, Katherine and Sarah, and seven great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Lucille Stinson.
Shirley was a lifelong Burrillville resident. She was a graduate of Burrillville High School, Bryant College and held a Bachelor's Degree in education from Rhode Island College. She was a teacher for St. Joseph Catholic School in Pascoag and for the Greater Woonsocket Catholic Regional School System for many years. She was a very active member and past President of the Burrillville Senior Citizens and a longtime parishioner of St. Joseph Church. Shirley was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan. She also enjoyed reading, playing the slots and traveling with family and friends. She is also remembered for her enthusiasm while cheering on Mike at his hockey games.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 9 AM from the Boucher Funeral Home, 272 Sayles Ave., Pascoag with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Joseph's Church, 183 Sayles Ave., Pascoag. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Pascoag Main St., Burrillville. Calling hours will be held on Sunday from 4 to 7 PM.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 15, 2020