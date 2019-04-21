Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Quidnesset Memorial Cemetery
North Kingstown, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Munson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley May Munson


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley May Munson Obituary
Munson, Shirley May
Shirley May Munson, 90, of Charlotte, NC, passed away suddenly on December 10, 2018.
She was born June 21, 1928, in Providence, RI, the daughter of the late Arthur Johnson and Olive Johnson (Kernick). She was the 3rd of 4 siblings.
Along with her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her older sister Virginia Brown, her younger brother Arthur E. Johnson, and her loving husband of 39 years Charles Richard Munson.
Shirley graduated from Lockwood HS in 1945 and spent most of her career working as a Courtroom Clerk for the County of Santa Clara, California until her retirement in 1992. She is survived by her older sister Phyllis Ruth Marsden of Mrytle Beach, SC, and her loving son and daughter-in-law Eric and Linda Munson of Harrisburg, NC.
A small graveside service will be held at the Quidnesset Memorial Cemetery in North Kingstown, RI, 6365 Post Rd, North Kingstown, RI 02852 on April 26, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to either National Breast Cancer Foundation or your local SPCA.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.