Munson, Shirley May
Shirley May Munson, 90, of Charlotte, NC, passed away suddenly on December 10, 2018.
She was born June 21, 1928, in Providence, RI, the daughter of the late Arthur Johnson and Olive Johnson (Kernick). She was the 3rd of 4 siblings.
Along with her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her older sister Virginia Brown, her younger brother Arthur E. Johnson, and her loving husband of 39 years Charles Richard Munson.
Shirley graduated from Lockwood HS in 1945 and spent most of her career working as a Courtroom Clerk for the County of Santa Clara, California until her retirement in 1992. She is survived by her older sister Phyllis Ruth Marsden of Mrytle Beach, SC, and her loving son and daughter-in-law Eric and Linda Munson of Harrisburg, NC.
A small graveside service will be held at the Quidnesset Memorial Cemetery in North Kingstown, RI, 6365 Post Rd, North Kingstown, RI 02852 on April 26, 2019 at 11am. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to either National Breast Cancer Foundation or your local SPCA.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 21, 2019