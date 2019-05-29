|
BLEDSOE, SHIRLEY MILLER
84, died May 26, in East Providence, R.I., after a long illness.
Shirley was born Jan. 11, 1935, in Clinton, Iowa to Arthur and Elizabeth Maurin Miller, and was blessed with 59 years of marriage to the love of her life, Terry Bledsoe.
She was also a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and her husband, children, and grandchildren loved her with all their hearts.
Shirley was a registered nurse for many years, and her classmates from St. Ambrose School of Nursing were some of her closest friends.
She was selfless in her caring and generous with her love. She had an appreciation and attention for each one of her children and grandchildren and didn't hesitate to drop everything to cross the country to care for her grandchildren when needed.
Shirley was a talented watercolor and oil painter, and loved to play golf and cards, and spend time with her friends. She was a voracious reader, adventurous traveler, and lover of children.
She made a beautiful home for her family and always had a great sense of style. She taught her daughters to be wise and wonderful women and taught her sons to be wise and respectful men.
She is survived by six children, Anne Alba (Peter), Chris Bledsoe (Marlene), Tom Bledsoe MD (Cathy), Katie George (Dave), Carolyn Holmes (Phil), and Ellie Loomis (Don); 13 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 31, at 10:30 a.m. at Jesus Christ Prince of Peace Roman Catholic Church in Clinton, IA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Memorial Fund at Tockwotton on the Waterfront. www.tockwotton.org. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 29, 2019