|
|
ARBOR, SHIRLEY S.,
92, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Gerald Arbor. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late David and Minnie (Hazen) Schuster.
She is survived by her grandchildren Mitchell Arbor, Eric Arbor and his wife Sara, Ashley Slattery and her husband Kevin, and Austin Arbor; and sister Pearl Tippe. She was the mother of the late Neil and Paul Arbor.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 9th at 10:00AM at the Samuel Priest Chapel in Lincoln Park Cemetery, 1469 Post Rd, Warwick with burial to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Continuum Care Hospice Foundation, 5401 Old Redwood Hwy, Suite 110, Petaluma, CA 94954. Shiva will be held at her late residence, Sunday 2-4 PM & 6-8 PM. For information and condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 8, 2020