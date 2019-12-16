|
|
Shadoian, Shirley
(Stoddard), 93, of North Providence, passed into eternal life on December 14, 2019. She was the beloved wife to the late Richard Shadoian. Born on July 12, 1926 in Malden, MA to the late Charles and Eliza Blanche Stoddard, Shirley will be forever cherished by her family.
She is survived by her children, Richard of San Francisco, John of North Providence, Patricia Taylor of Clermont, FL, Edward of North Providence, David of Glocester, Kathy Graham of Jamestown, Peter of North Providence. She is also survived by her five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Shirley's greatest joy in life was being a devoted wife and mom and spending summer in Charlestown. She was a longtime member of Allendale Baptist Towanka Circle and also enjoyed traveling, reading painting, needlework, and quilting.
She can now enjoy her eternal rewards with her husband and family in Heaven.
Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11:30 AM in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Calling hours Tuesday 4-8 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Continuum Hospice Care, 1350 Division Rd., Suite 205, West Warwick, RI 02893.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 16, 2019