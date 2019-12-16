Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:30 AM
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Shadoian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Shadoian


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Shadoian, Shirley
(Stoddard), 93, of North Providence, passed into eternal life on December 14, 2019. She was the beloved wife to the late Richard Shadoian. Born on July 12, 1926 in Malden, MA to the late Charles and Eliza Blanche Stoddard, Shirley will be forever cherished by her family.

She is survived by her children, Richard of San Francisco, John of North Providence, Patricia Taylor of Clermont, FL, Edward of North Providence, David of Glocester, Kathy Graham of Jamestown, Peter of North Providence. She is also survived by her five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Shirley's greatest joy in life was being a devoted wife and mom and spending summer in Charlestown. She was a longtime member of Allendale Baptist Towanka Circle and also enjoyed traveling, reading painting, needlework, and quilting.

She can now enjoy her eternal rewards with her husband and family in Heaven.

Her funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11:30 AM in the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Calling hours Tuesday 4-8 pm.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Continuum Hospice Care, 1350 Division Rd., Suite 205, West Warwick, RI 02893.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Shirley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -