SISSON, SHIRLEY
died on October 20, 2019. She was the seventh often children born in Stonington, Connecticut to the late John and Ethel Young Sisson. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Woodrow, Eugene and Jack and six sisters, Dorothy Sisson, Elsie Robar, Marion Downey, Ruth Martin, Claire Bozner and Barbara Mageau. She is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
For fifty years she was executive assistant to Ralph Stuart, society orchestra leader. She loved a good time and was always the life of the party. It was her belief that it is better to laugh than to cry but in either case, a good cocktail could never hurt. She lived with heartiness and humor and was generous to a fault. One could never leave her home without something in their hands, a new hat she had just bought or maybe a good book she had just read.
Shirley opened up her heart to every dog she met but it was Max, her noble Chihuahua, who was her "Best in Show". For fifteen years they lived together trying to determine who was the boss. To this day we still are not sure who won the top job but we do know they were both enamored with each other.
To us who knew her and loved her, we know that we have lost someone very special. A true one-of-a-kind. We will talk about her for years to come. We will raise a glass to her whenever we can. And we will miss her beyond measure.
At her request, funeral arrangements will be private. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 22, 2019