Iannotti Funeral Home at Maple Root
2000 Nooseneck Hill Road (RTE 3)
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Committal
Private
To be announced at a later date
RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery
Shirley V. (Matteson) Cotnoir

Shirley V. (Matteson) Cotnoir Obituary
COTNOIR, SHIRLEY V. (MATTESON)
91, died on Saturday, May 9, 2020. Wife of the late Raymond J. Cotnoir. Mother of Kimberly "Kim" Cotnoir and Melanie J. Douglass and her husband John. Grandmother of Ryan Medeiros and his wife Cheri, Garrett Douglass, Brady Douglass and the late Landon Medeiros. Great-grandmother to Caleb, Cole, and Chase Medeiros. Sister of Florence Lawrence and the late John Matteson. Due to the pandemic, a private Committal Service will be held at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. Arrangements by the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, Coventry., Memorial donations to a would be appreciated. iannottifh.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2020
