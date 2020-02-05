|
DeBlois, Shirley Y. (Bell)
88, passed away on Friday, January 31, 2020. She was the wife of Donald D. DeBlois for sixty-nine years. Born in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of the late Frank Bell and her loving mother, Lozena (Phaneuf) Bell.
A lifelong communicant of the former St. Leo the Great Church, Pawtucket, Shirley dedicated her life to taking care of her family. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the absolute light of her life. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her, but her memory will be celebrated in the hearts of her family forever.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her six adoring children, Patricia LaRocque, Donald DeBlois, Jr., Debra DeBlois, Kathleen Bumpus, David DeBlois and Judy Hurst; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Frank Bell, Jr., Walter Bell, Helen Matthews, Florence Roderick and Irene Sonntag.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 10 a.m. in St. Cecilia Church, 755 Central Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Calling hours and floral tributes are respectively omitted. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020