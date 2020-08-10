1/1
Sidney Steen
1930 - 2020
Steen, Sidney
Sidney Steen, 90, passed away on August 6, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Jeffrey) Steen, and son of the late Samuel and Annie (Coleyshaw) Steen.
Besides his wife, Sidney is survived by sons, Paul Steen, William Leach, daughters, Deborah Brielmaier, Sheryn Leach, nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Mark Steen, two brothers and five sisters.
He was the owner of Welmold Tool and Die, Inc. in Warwick.
Visitation, Tuesday, 6 – 8 PM, in the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday, at 11 AM in St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School St., North Kingstown. Due to COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Rhode Island Department of Health, attendance at the visitation will be limited. Burial will be private. www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
AUG
12
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Church
Funeral services provided by
Boyle Funeral Home - Warwick - Warwick
142 Centerville Road Route 117
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 732-8800
