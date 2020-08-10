Steen, Sidney
Sidney Steen, 90, passed away on August 6, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Barbara (Jeffrey) Steen, and son of the late Samuel and Annie (Coleyshaw) Steen.
Besides his wife, Sidney is survived by sons, Paul Steen, William Leach, daughters, Deborah Brielmaier, Sheryn Leach, nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Mark Steen, two brothers and five sisters.
He was the owner of Welmold Tool and Die, Inc. in Warwick.
Visitation, Tuesday, 6 – 8 PM, in the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian burial on Wednesday, at 11 AM in St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School St., North Kingstown. Due to COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Rhode Island Department of Health, attendance at the visitation will be limited. Burial will be private. www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com