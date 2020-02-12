|
|
Melanson, Simone Julienne
Simone J. Melanson, 97, died peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 in Boca Raton, FL. She was the beloved wife of George E. Melanson whom she married in 1951 in Drummondville, Quebec, Canada. She was born in St.-Lambert-De-Levis in Quebec. She graduated from the Normal School in Beauceville, Quebec with an Elementary Diploma of Primary Teaching in French and English. She lived in Providence, RI for most of her life. She was a devoted communicant of St. Sebastian Church. She was a French teacher at Abbie Loveland Tuller School in Providence and retired as a bookkeeper for Providence Mutual Fire Insurance Company. She volunteered at Rhode Island Hospital and enjoyed being near the ocean and traveling. Simone was a dear gentle soul with a calming demeanor and a smile for everyone. She will be missed by her loving daughter Francine Melanson-Rose and her son-in-law Richard Rose of Warwick, RI, and her caring son Ronald Melanson of Delray Beach, FL. Simone is also survived by her sisters: Yvette Lacelle, Janine Gallup, and Marguerite Morin S.R. A Funeral Service in celebration of her life will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, February 15 at Glick Family Funeral Home (561-672-1880) in Boca Raton. In lieu of flowers the family suggest contributions to Hospice by the Sea Care Center (561-395-5031) in Boca Raton in memory of Simone Melanson.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 12, 2020