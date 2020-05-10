Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Resources
More Obituaries for Simone Zangari
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Simone M.A. (Gagnon) Zangari

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Simone M.A. (Gagnon) Zangari Obituary
ZANGARI, SIMONE M.A. (GAGNON)
101, of Lincoln, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at The Holiday Retirement Home, Manville. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis A. J. Zangari.
She is survived by two sons: Paul L. Zangari and his wife, Karen, of Lincoln; and John C. Zangari and his wife, Beth, of Lincoln; one sister, Gertrude Pelletier, of Somerset, Mass.; four grandchildren: Melissa Cording and her husband, Robert; Amanda Marie Zangari; and Rebecca Simone Flanagan and her husband, Kyle; and Adam Zangari. She is also survived by two great grandchildren: John Cording and Hannah Simone Cording; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Henri Gagnon, Regina Gaumond, Laurette Gladu Senecal, Anita Gagnon, Adelme Gagnon, François Gagnon, Antoine Gagnon, Georgianne Boutin, Gerard Gagnon and Georges Gagnon.
For complete obituary please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Simone's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bellows Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -