|
|
ZANGARI, SIMONE M.A. (GAGNON)
101, of Lincoln, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at The Holiday Retirement Home, Manville. She was the beloved wife of the late Louis A. J. Zangari.
She is survived by two sons: Paul L. Zangari and his wife, Karen, of Lincoln; and John C. Zangari and his wife, Beth, of Lincoln; one sister, Gertrude Pelletier, of Somerset, Mass.; four grandchildren: Melissa Cording and her husband, Robert; Amanda Marie Zangari; and Rebecca Simone Flanagan and her husband, Kyle; and Adam Zangari. She is also survived by two great grandchildren: John Cording and Hannah Simone Cording; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Henri Gagnon, Regina Gaumond, Laurette Gladu Senecal, Anita Gagnon, Adelme Gagnon, François Gagnon, Antoine Gagnon, Georgianne Boutin, Gerard Gagnon and Georges Gagnon.
For complete obituary please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com. Arrangements with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2020