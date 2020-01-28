|
|
KHAMSYVORAVONG, SIVILAY
Mrs. Sivilay Khamsyvoravong, 59, of Johnston, RI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 5:05PM at Rhode Island Hospital. Mrs. Sivilay was born in Pakse, Laos. She was the daughter of Mr. Theu and Mrs. Naly Laysoulivong. She was the ninth-born of ten children. She immigrated to the United States in 1980. She was a well-known and active member within Rhode Island's Lao community, as well as a devout Buddhist and regular volunteer at her local temple. She was the devoted wife of Mr. Bounnith Khamsyvoravong, and loving mother to her three children: Mr. Boungnasith Khamsyvoravong, Miss Manivanh Khamsyvoravong, who precedes her in death, and Miss Malany Khamsyvoravong. Mrs. Sivilay will live on in the cherished memories of her loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1PM in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston. VISITING HOURS are on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5PM – 7PM. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 28, 2020