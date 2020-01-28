The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sivilay Khamsyvoravong
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sivilay Khamsyvoravong

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sivilay Khamsyvoravong Obituary
KHAMSYVORAVONG, SIVILAY
Mrs. Sivilay Khamsyvoravong, 59, of Johnston, RI, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 5:05PM at Rhode Island Hospital. Mrs. Sivilay was born in Pakse, Laos. She was the daughter of Mr. Theu and Mrs. Naly Laysoulivong. She was the ninth-born of ten children. She immigrated to the United States in 1980. She was a well-known and active member within Rhode Island's Lao community, as well as a devout Buddhist and regular volunteer at her local temple. She was the devoted wife of Mr. Bounnith Khamsyvoravong, and loving mother to her three children: Mr. Boungnasith Khamsyvoravong, Miss Manivanh Khamsyvoravong, who precedes her in death, and Miss Malany Khamsyvoravong. Mrs. Sivilay will live on in the cherished memories of her loving family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1PM in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston. VISITING HOURS are on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 5PM – 7PM. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sivilay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now