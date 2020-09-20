Or Copy this URL to Share

Thornton, Sojourner A.

Sojourner A. Thornton, 50, of Providence, died at home on Friday, Sept. 11th. Born in Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of Evangeline Inez Thornton (Hie) and William Thornton.

Besides her parents, she is survived by daughters, Shantel Fontes and Skyla Stuckey, sisters, Kamilah A'Vant and Pamela Neely, brother Tyrone Turner, and 2 grandchildren.

Viewing 10am and Funeral 11am, both Monday, September 21st, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 475 Cranston Street, Providence.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store