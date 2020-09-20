1/1
Sojourner A. Thornton
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sojourner's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thornton, Sojourner A.
Sojourner A. Thornton, 50, of Providence, died at home on Friday, Sept. 11th. Born in Jersey City, NJ, she was the daughter of Evangeline Inez Thornton (Hie) and William Thornton.
Besides her parents, she is survived by daughters, Shantel Fontes and Skyla Stuckey, sisters, Kamilah A'Vant and Pamela Neely, brother Tyrone Turner, and 2 grandchildren.
Viewing 10am and Funeral 11am, both Monday, September 21st, at Ebenezer Baptist Church, 475 Cranston Street, Providence.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Viewing
10:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
21
Funeral
11:00 AM
Ebenezer Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved