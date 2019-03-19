The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Robert Bellarmine Church
Johnston, RI
Sophia C. Testa

Sophia C. Testa Obituary
TESTA, SOPHIA C.
85, passed away March 16, 2019 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence. She is survived by one brother, Anthony S. Testa and was the sister of the late Guistina "Tina" Testa. Her funeral and VISITATION will be held Thursday from 8 – 9:15 a.m. at "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. For full obituary and condolences see WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 19, 2019
