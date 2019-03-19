|
TESTA, SOPHIA C.
85, passed away March 16, 2019 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence. She is survived by one brother, Anthony S. Testa and was the sister of the late Guistina "Tina" Testa. Her funeral and VISITATION will be held Thursday from 8 – 9:15 a.m. at "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Robert Bellarmine Church, Johnston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. For full obituary and condolences see WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 19, 2019