Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
8:45 AM
Butterfield Home And Chapel
500 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Church
Cranston, RI
Sophia S. (Opiekun) Brown Obituary
BROWN, SOPHIA S. (OPIEKUN)
93, passed away on Wednesday September 11th. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday September 17th beginning at 8:45am from The Butterfield Chapel 500 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Paul Church Cranston at 10:00am. Burial will be in the Rhode Island Veteran Cemetery Exeter. To read the complete obituary or share an online condolence visit www.THEBUTTERFIELDHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
