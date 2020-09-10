1/1
Sophie A. (Parrillo) Flori
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sophie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FLORI , SOPHIE A. (PARRILLO)
93, of Cranston passed away September 8, 2020. She was the wife of the late Adam Flori and daughter of the late Albert "Jack" and Carmella "Carrie" (Janello) Parrillo.
Sophie advanced to department head for the Norton Company before starting her career as a Realtor. Within a short period she earned statewide distinction with Century 21 after which she obtained her broker's license and started American Dream Realty where she worked alongside her daughter.
Sophie enjoyed skiing, entertaining, dancing, baking, cooking and traveling.
She was the loving mother of Peter Flori and his wife Anna and Janet Flori, with whom she lived; cherished grandmother of Sheila, Peter, Jr. and Stephen and great grandmother of 6. She was also the sister of the late Albert, Peter, William Parrillo and Lillian Torti.
Her visitation and funeral will be held Friday at 9:30 AM in the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Bartholomew Church, 297 Laurel Hill Avenue, Providence. Burial to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sophie's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. During visitation and funeral, social distancing, masks and occupancy restrictions will apply. Due to the pandemic, a memorial celebration will be held at a later date. For online condolences and tribute, www.romanofuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
09:30 AM
Romano Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
4019445151
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Romano Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Romano Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved