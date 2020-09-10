FLORI , SOPHIE A. (PARRILLO)
93, of Cranston passed away September 8, 2020. She was the wife of the late Adam Flori and daughter of the late Albert "Jack" and Carmella "Carrie" (Janello) Parrillo.
Sophie advanced to department head for the Norton Company before starting her career as a Realtor. Within a short period she earned statewide distinction with Century 21 after which she obtained her broker's license and started American Dream Realty where she worked alongside her daughter.
Sophie enjoyed skiing, entertaining, dancing, baking, cooking and traveling.
She was the loving mother of Peter Flori and his wife Anna and Janet Flori, with whom she lived; cherished grandmother of Sheila, Peter, Jr. and Stephen and great grandmother of 6. She was also the sister of the late Albert, Peter, William Parrillo and Lillian Torti.
Her visitation and funeral will be held Friday at 9:30 AM in the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Bartholomew Church, 297 Laurel Hill Avenue, Providence. Burial to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sophie's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. During visitation and funeral, social distancing, masks and occupancy restrictions will apply. Due to the pandemic, a memorial celebration will be held at a later date. For online condolences and tribute, www.romanofuneralhome.com
