WLASSICH, M.D., SOPHIE M.
After 99 full years, Sophie M. Wlassich, M.D., quietly passed away on March 15, 2019, in Naples, Florida. She was the wife of the late F. William Wlassich, Ph.D.
Born in Hungary, the daughter of the late Erno and Hermina (Shik) Nemeth. She earned her Ph.D. from the University of Vienna, Austria and her M.D. from the University of Heidelberg Medical School, Heidelberg, Germany.
At the age of 30, she emigrated from Hungary to the USA through Ellis Island with a suitcase and five dollars in her pocket. She worked for a time at the Jackson Research Laboratory in Bar Harbor, Maine. She completed her physician's residency at the Children's Hospital Kansas City, Missouri. In time, she and her beloved husband, William, settled in Rhode Island.
Dr. Wlassich practiced pediatric medicine in Warwick for 43 years. In addition to her solo practice, she was on the medical staff of Women & Infants Hospital, Rhode Island Hospital, and Roger Williams Hospital. Additionally, she was a visiting physician for the Lakeside Home in Warwick with Children's Friend and Service Rhode Island.
Dr. Wlassich was very caring and giving to her patients, with second and third generations returning to her. Her practice was lively with ample house calls and a direct patient to doctor telephone line.
Dr. Sophie, as she was known through the years, loved people and truly enjoyed life. She was active all her life with travel, skiing, tennis, the beach and horseback riding. At age 73, she bought her own horse and competed in riding events.
After retiring in 1997, at age 78, she suffered a stroke, but eventually vacationed and lived in Old Naples, Florida, where she continued with the same enthusiasm for each day.
She was a courageous, optimistic spirit with a kind, generous heart, and a welcoming sense of humor. She is and will always be lovingly missed by her family, dear friends and all who loved her.
Dr. Wlassich is survived by a daughter, Marilyn J. Wlassich of Warwick, and a son, John J. Wlassich of Pasadena, CA. She was pre-deceased by her three sisters, Kato Nemeth, Clarie Madai, and Judith Hadnagy.
A Mass for her intention will be celebrated on Sunday, October 6, at 11 a.m. in St. Peter Church, 350 Fair Street, Warwick. Donations in her memory would be gratefully accepted for children of "A Wish Come True," 1010 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, RI 02888.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 6, 2019