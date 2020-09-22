Zajchowski, Sophie (Ritz)
99, of Cumberland, died on Saturday, September 19, 2020. She was the wife of the late Jan Zajchowski, daughter of the late Hans and Frieda Albrecht, mother of Janet A. Masse (Jack), Joann P. Ferland (David), Deborah M. Greenwood (Timothy), and the late Christina Zajchowski, sister of Hans Albrecht and Heidi Kern, grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of six.
Mass of Christian Burial at 10AM on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at St. Joseph Church, 391 High St, Central Falls. Interment will be private.
Due to COVID 19, health and safety regulations will be in effect.
Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
