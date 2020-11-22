Crosby, Sr.,Thomas, A

Thomas Allen Crosby Sr.

January 2nd, 1939–October 13th, 2020

Thomas Allen Crosby Sr., 81, an amazing husband, father, grandfather & friend crossed over peacefully on October the 13th of 2020. A United States Navy Veteran, Tom served our country proudly stationed at Quonset for 8 years before starting his own automotive business in 1970, Rhode Island Driveshaft where he retired from after 30 years. A lover of all things racing & Nascar Tom sponsored the #33 car at the Seekonk Speedway for many years. He even put the pedal to the metal at the Daytona track during the Richard Petty Experience that his loving children gifted him. He leaves behind his children Diane Crosby of West Warwick, RI, Tom Jr & Carl Fred of Warwick & Katherine of Edgewater, FL. Tom leaves behind 10 Grandchildren & 4 Great-Grandchildren. He also leaves his greatest love of almost 60 years, his wife Olga better known as "Ollie" to most of their extended family & friends at the Vasa Order of America where he was a member of the Johan Baner Lodge #36 since 1962. Tom served as Chairman of Little Rhody Vasa Park for 11 years. Tom & Ollie left the cold weather for good and headed south to Edgewater, FL in 2010 where he enjoyed card games with friends and showing off his hot rod at car cruises. He was well known and respected by many, always quick with a joke or a comeback. Tom kept us all laughing but on our toes. He will be dearly missed by many.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents Ruth & Fred Crosby as well as his sister E. Suzanne Pollard.

Due to current COVID restrictions there will not be a memorial service at this time.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Little Rhody Vasa Park.

Care of Linda Johnson, 43 Holden St. Warwick, RI 02886



