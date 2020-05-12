Home

Stanley B. Thomas


1924 - 2020
Stanley B. Thomas Obituary
THOMAS, STANLEY B.
95, passed away May 8, 2020 from complications from Covid-19. He was predeceased by his wife of 38 years, Nancy (Walker). Stan is survived by daughters Lynne Thomas and Susan Thomas (Mychal Gendron), 3 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, and longtime companion Claire A. Connors.
Stan's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff of the Rhode Island Veteran's Home, Echo 2 Unit, for their wonderful and loving care. In lieu of flowers, and in keeping with his lifelong support of music education for children, contributions in his memory may be made to the Scholarship Fund of the Rhode Island Philharmonic & Music School, 667 Waterman Ave., East Providence, RI 02914. Burial will be private. Complete obit at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2020
