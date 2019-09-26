Home

Stanley D. Pettigrew


1937 - 2019
Stanley D. Pettigrew Obituary
Pettigrew, Stanley D.
On Wednesday, September 18th 2019, Stanley Pettigrew, loving father, grandfather, uncle and friend passed away at the age of 82.
Stan was born on April 24, 1937 to the late Norman K. and Florence (Brinkerhoff) Pettigrew.
He served proudly in the United States Marine Corps Reconnaissance Battalions.
He was also a coach to St. Peter's girls CYO softball team.
Before retiring he was employed by BSM Pump.
Devoted and loving father to Joanne Pettigrew of Warwick and Kristine Colardo of Coventry.
Loving poppi of Christopher, Matt, Matthew and Crystal.
Stan also leaves a valued nephew, Steven, his wife Laurie and son Chandler. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Norman.
He loved and cherished time spent with his family and dog Harvey. He will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all.
Stan will be inurned with military honors in a private ceremony at the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
A private gathering to celebrate Stan's life will be held for family and close friends.
Donations in honor of all that Stan gave to others may be sent to The Autism Project or Shriners Hospital's for Children.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 26, 2019
