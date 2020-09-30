1/1
Stanley Edward Sledziewski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stanley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sledziewski, Stanley Edward
83, of Warwick, died at home on Monday, September 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of M. Elaine (Renquin) Sledziewski. Born in Lowell, MA, he was the son of the late Stanley J. and Helen (Bober) Sledziewski.
Stanley worked in the chemical industry as a Chemical Engineer until his retirement. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force Reserves and was a graduate of UMass Lowell. He was a member of St. Gregory the Great Parish in Warwick.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Gregg E. Sledziewski and his wife Michelle of Sarasota, FL and John M. Sledziewski and his wife Joanne of Hanover, MA, and four grandchildren, Anne Marie, Ashley, Jake, and Julia.
He was the brother of the late Phyllis Sledziewski.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10AM on Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Parish, 360 Cowesett Rd, Warwick. Calling Hours are respectfully omitted. Interment will be private. Due to COVID 19, Health and Safety regulations will be in effect.
Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.
www.murphyfuneralhomes.org


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home
800-812 Greenwich Avenue
Warwick, RI 02886
(401) 737-3510
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Urquhart-Murphy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved