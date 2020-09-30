Sledziewski, Stanley Edward83, of Warwick, died at home on Monday, September 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of M. Elaine (Renquin) Sledziewski. Born in Lowell, MA, he was the son of the late Stanley J. and Helen (Bober) Sledziewski.Stanley worked in the chemical industry as a Chemical Engineer until his retirement. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force Reserves and was a graduate of UMass Lowell. He was a member of St. Gregory the Great Parish in Warwick.In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Gregg E. Sledziewski and his wife Michelle of Sarasota, FL and John M. Sledziewski and his wife Joanne of Hanover, MA, and four grandchildren, Anne Marie, Ashley, Jake, and Julia.He was the brother of the late Phyllis Sledziewski.A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10AM on Friday, October 2, 2020 at St. Gregory the Great Parish, 360 Cowesett Rd, Warwick. Calling Hours are respectfully omitted. Interment will be private. Due to COVID 19, Health and Safety regulations will be in effect.Funeral Arrangements are entrusted to THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Ave, Warwick.