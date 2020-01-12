|
|
VILLANIS, RET. LT. COL. STANLEY EDWARD
passed away peacefully on January 9, 2020 surrounded by family. Born February 15, 1935 in Cranston, RI to Stanley and Alice (Higgins) Villanis, younger brother to the late Alice E. Caruolo. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Norma (Pastore), his children, Cathryn Morgan (Ed), Jacqueline Duke (Cullen), Christine (Loriann) and John (Kerry) his 4 grandchildren 7 great grandchildren. Stan was a dedicated son and brother, faithful husband, involved father and good provider for his family. Stan graduated from Cranston High School, Boston University (BA Business Administration), and San Diego State University (MBA). Stan was called to serve in the US Air Force in 1958 and served for 23 years as an auditor. He retired to his home state of Rhode Island and worked for the Auditor General of the State of RI for 17 years. He served as president for MOAA for a short time. Visitation will be held at Avery-Storti, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield, on January 14, 2020 from 5-7 PM. Funeral services will be held at St. Peters by the Sea, 72 Central St, Narragansett, on January 16 at 11 AM. Burial will be held at the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, 301 S. County Trail, Exeter, on January 16 at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude's, St. Peter's by the Sea, or Beacon Hospice. For full obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 12, 2020