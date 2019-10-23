Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
(508) 875-4747
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
11 Lincoln St
Framingham, MA 01702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley J. Crawford


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stanley J. Crawford Obituary
Crawford, Stanley, J.
Stanley R. Crawford, 95, of Framingham, MA formerly of Rehoboth, MA and Providence, RI, died peacefully on October 15, 2019.
He leaves behind his three sons, Paul S. Crawford of Providence, RI, John T. Crawford of Nashua, NH and Douglas R. Crawford of Montrose, CO., two grandsons, Ian M. Crawford of New York, NY and Jason R. Crawford of Providence, RI., a daughter-in-law Donna Crawford of Nashua, NH and a granddaughter-in-law Charlotte Vosseler of New York, NY. Stanley was predeceased by his beloved wife, Louise T. (Thurston) Crawford.
Family and friends will honor and remember Stan's life by gathering for a time of visitation in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Thursday, October 24th from 10 – 11 A.M. His funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 11 o'clock. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his honor to Habitat for Humanity, or a . For complete obituary and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home
Download Now