|
|
Crawford, Stanley, J.
Stanley R. Crawford, 95, of Framingham, MA formerly of Rehoboth, MA and Providence, RI, died peacefully on October 15, 2019.
He leaves behind his three sons, Paul S. Crawford of Providence, RI, John T. Crawford of Nashua, NH and Douglas R. Crawford of Montrose, CO., two grandsons, Ian M. Crawford of New York, NY and Jason R. Crawford of Providence, RI., a daughter-in-law Donna Crawford of Nashua, NH and a granddaughter-in-law Charlotte Vosseler of New York, NY. Stanley was predeceased by his beloved wife, Louise T. (Thurston) Crawford.
Family and friends will honor and remember Stan's life by gathering for a time of visitation in the McCarthy, McKinney & Lawler Funeral Home, 11 Lincoln St. Framingham on Thursday, October 24th from 10 – 11 A.M. His funeral service will follow in the funeral home at 11 o'clock. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his honor to Habitat for Humanity, or a . For complete obituary and online tributes, kindly visit www.mccarthyfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 23, 2019