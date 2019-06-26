|
|
Kulis, Stanley J.
95, of Rhinebeck, NY, formerly of Providence, passed away on Sunday June 23, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Rosina (DiGiuseppe) Kulis.
Stanley was a steel worker and WW2 army veteran. Born in Taunton, MA, he was the son of the late Alexander and Helen (Banas) Kulis. Stanley was the father of Helen Harwood, Sylvia Zammarelli and the late Palma Goodwin. He was the brother of the late Theodore and Joseph Kulis. Stanley is survived by 9 Grandchildren, and 12 Great Grandchildren. Stanley's funeral will be held, Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 8:30 AM from the Hoey-Arpin-Williams-King Funeral Home, 168 Academy Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 AM in St. Adalberts Church, 866 Atwells Ave, Providence. Burial will follow at St. Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visitation will be 8:30 AM to 9:00 AM Thursday, June, 27th.
For information and condolences please visit mountpleasantfh.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 26, 2019