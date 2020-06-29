Stanley Kaplan

KAPLAN, Stanley
Stanley S. Kaplan, age 91, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Hope Health. He was the loving husband of Arlene (Rosen) Kaplan for sixty years.
Born in Providence, a son of the late Nathan and Ida (Goldstein) Kaplan, he was a lifelong resident of the city.
A graduate of Hope High School, he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting from Bryant College. A Veteran of the United States Army Special Forces, he served during the Korean War and was stationed in Japan, where he often served as a Jewish chaplain. In addition to owning and operating Micro-Brush Hand Cleaning Company in Providence, he worked as a Regional Manager at General Cigar for over forty years. He won several sales awards during his career, which led to some exciting trips.
Mr. Kaplan was passionate about history and enjoyed keeping up with politics. He was also a Freemason. An avid runner, he was an all-star track and field athlete while at Hope High School. A truly compassionate man, his favorite times spent were with his wife and family. He was a former member of Mishkon Tfiloh, and most recently, Congregation Beth Sholom.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters, Melissa Katz and her husband Phillip of Concord, MA; Idelle Kursman and her husband Michael of Rockaway, NJ; and Hillary Kaplan and her partner Michael Andrews; four grandchildren, Noah, Sarah, Benjamin and Kaleb; and one niece and three nephews. He was the brother of the late Irving Kaplan and Estelle Cohen.
Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, his funeral services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel, Providence, RI. Contributions in his honor may be made to Hope Health, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. To send a tribute, please visit: www.sugarmansinai.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 29, 2020.