SORRENTINO, STANLEY LAWRENCE
92, devoted and loving husband of the late Hope (Adams) Sorrentino, and son of the late Vincent and Katie (Goldstein) Sorrentino, passed away Monday, July 13, 2020 at Tockwotton on the Waterfront, East Providence.
He was born in 1928 in Providence and was educated at Moses Brown School, Admiral Farragut Naval Academy and Colby College, Waterville, Maine, majoring in Business and Religion. After living in Waterville, ME with his young bride, he later lived in Barrington, Cumberland, Providence and Little Compton (his favorite place in the world). He was a generous, loyal and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, often planning gatherings and surprise events so that all could be together and enjoy each other's company.
He started working part time at the family owned jewelry company, Uncas Manufacturing Company at 623 Atwells Avenue in Providence in 1946, and full time after college in 1951. He worked there for 46 years, becoming Vice President in 1955, President in 1960, and President and CEO in 1976, Treasurer in 1986, and Chairman of the Board from 1991 to 1998.
He was an active leader in many community organizations throughout his life: Sunday School teacher in First Baptist Church in Waterville, ME 1947-51; Chairman of the building committee for addition to Arnold Mills United Methodist Church, Cumberland in 1954; Sunday School teacher and Cub Scout Den Master early 1960; Founder of the Men's Club of Arnold Mills United Methodist Church; Member of Lafayette Lodge #47, F. & A.M., Cumberland and Master of Lafayette Lodge 1965-66 during the time when the Masonic Temple was being built; former member of the First Baptist Church of America, Providence, and Co-Chairman in 1976 of the Church steeple restoration drive; Chairman of the Bicentennial Celebration of First Baptist Church in 1976, celebrating the church's 250 years; Founder of the Promenade Center Association in 1981 and President 1981-84 and 1986-87; Member of the Smith Hill Center Board of Directors 1991-2000; United Way of Providence Board of Directors 1980-83; Member of Wavus Foundation Camp of Jefferson, Maine, Board of Directors and Chairman of Wavus Rhode Island Rhode Island Alumni group; and a member of Rhode Island Magicians Club and International Brotherhood of Magicians.
He had been a loyal member of the Providence Rotary Club since 1966, becoming an honorary member in 2015, President 1996-97, Rotary Foundation member 1992-97 and Rotary Board member. He received the Paul Harris Award several times and in 2011 was awarded Rotarian of the Century.
His hobbies included magic, bottle collecting, vegetable gardening, spear fishing, scuba diving and jogging, having participated in the 5 mile road race in Little Compton every 5 years since the age of 50. He performed magic semiprofessionally while attending college in Maine. The Great Great Uncle Stanley gave many magic shows for his family, nieces and nephews, and friends. He was also an avid Patriots and Red Sox fan.
He was predeceased by his daughter Susan Sorrentino, and is survived by his other four children and spouses: Vincent Sorrentino II and his wife Liza Russell, Pamela Sorrentino, Peter Sorrentino, and Polly Sorrentino Cardea and her husband Thomas as well as four grandchildren, Jill Sorrentino, Stanley Sorrentino II, Julia Sorrentino and Jubal Horton.
His funeral and burial in Swan Point Cemetery in Providence will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flower, donations in Stanley's memory may be made to the Providence Rotary Charities Foundation, P.O. Box 90, Barrington, RI 02806 or to the Sakonnet Preservation Association, P.O. Box 945, Little Compton, RI 02837. Also, to honor Stanley, please do something that you enjoyed doing with Stanley. For Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com
. Arrangements entrusted with Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln.