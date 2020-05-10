|
Santos, Stanley N. "Jake",
91, of North Smithfield, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Saint Antoine Residence. He was the beloved husband of Dorothy M. (Pyne) Santos for the past sixty-nine years.
Born and raised in Pawtucket, a son of the late Joseph and Eliza (Reis) Santos, he and Dorothy enjoyed retirement in Stuart, Florida for twenty five years before returning to North Providence and then North Smithfield for several years.
Stanley was an Engineer for Fram Corporation for thirty three years, retiring in 1988. He also served his country honorably in the United States Army during WWII. He was an avid golfer, a former member of Lincoln Country Club, and a 1952 graduate of the Rhode Island School of Design with a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
In addition to his beloved wife Dorothy, he leaves four sons, Michael J. Santos and his wife Patricia, Mark J. Santos and his wife Eileen, Thomas W. Santos and Timothy E. Santos; two daughters, Patricia D. Santos and Christine V. Santos; a sister, Matilda LaFond; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and his sister in law, Sr. Vivian Pyne, SSJ. He was a brother of the late Alexander and John Santos.
The funeral and burial, with military honors, will be private. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Pawtucket, One Moeller Place, Pawtucket, RI, 02860. For on-line condolences, visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2020