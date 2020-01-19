|
|
Marcus, Stanley S.
Stanley S. Marcus, 98, member of Temple Mt. Sinai in El Paso, Texas since 1947. He was born on February 3, 1921 in New York City, NY. He passed away peacefully in El Paso, Texas on January 11, 2020. He is preceded in death by his father Louis Marcus and mother Mamie Marcus; sister Lillian and brothers, Robert and Jerrold. Stanley received a business degree in 1942 at the college of business of New York. He proudly enlisted in the Army March 1942 as a Private and fought within the European Theatre. In 1944, Private Marcus saw combat in France, Belgium, Holland, Germany and Czechoslovakia. His accomplishments include the Battle of the Bulge as an artilleryman, partook in the Liberation of 3 concentration camps, and the liberation of the City of Pilsen, Czechoslovakia. His awards included 4 battle stars, Pilsen liberation occupation medal, Czechoslovakian legion of honor and commendations from President Harry Truman. Mr. Marcus retired from William Beaumont Army Medical Center in 1947 with 100% Disability after serving for 5 ½ years, from 1942-1947. He was part of honor flight in 2014 to Washington DC to honor WWII Veterans. Stanley loved fishing in the Sea of Cortez originally with 25 Buddies of 5 airplanes, but as of 2015, he was last of the Mohicans. He was the commander of Rio Grande Sailing Club, he was a lifelong sailor. He ended his lifelong sailing by owning a 27 ft. Coronado sail boat in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. He also was an avid bridge player, silver life master, skier, bowler, sea diver, and world traveler. Stanley was the owner from 1953 to retirement in 1986 of Airway Loan Company, Midway Loan Company, and Atlas Loan Company. Member of the Jewish War Veteran's Temple Mt. Sinai.
Survived by present wife Armandina Marcus and step-sons Armando Benjamin Cordova, Samuel Cordova and former wife Nancy C. Marcus, daughter Wendy S. Marcus, 3 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.
Burial Mt. Sinai Cemetery with Military Honors, burial flag to be presented to wife Armandina Marcus on Wednesday, January 15, 2019 at 1:30 PM. Services entrusted to Sunset Funeral Home Northeast. Please visit our online register book at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.net.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Chabad centers of West Bay Worwick, Providence, Barrington and/or Brown University.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 19, 2020