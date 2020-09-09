1/1
Stanley Smith
SMITH, STANLEY
86, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Born in Newport, he was a son of the late Hyman and Esther (Berman) Smith.
He is survived by his children Cindy (Bill) Smith, Cheryl (Joe) Dourado, Alan (Kim) Smith; grandchildren Scott (Mandy) Smith, Matthew (Michelle) Smith, and Brendan and Shane Smith; 4 great-grandchildren; siblings Richard (Libby) Smith, Barbara (Warren) Blakeley, and Beverly (Steve) Reinert; his beloved partner of 20 years Arlene Berrol and her children Avram Gleitsman and Leah Palmiter; and stepsons Larry and Michael Richter. He was loved and admired by all who knew him.
Stanley worked as a chemist at Colfax, Inc in Pawtucket for 38 years and was also past president of The Association of Oil Chemists Society.
He was an avid tennis player and golfer that loved sports, theater, opera, the arts and was an active and beloved member of the Friday Group.
Due to the current restrictions on social gatherings, funeral and Shiva will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to the Tomorrow Fund, www.tomorrowfund.org. For online condolences, www.SugarmanSinai.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
