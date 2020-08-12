COIA, STEFANIA B. (DiCICCO)
53, of Cranston , passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She was born in Frosinone, Italy, a daughter of Emilia (D'Aguanno) DiCicco of Providence and the late Silvio DiCicco. Stefania was a Social Worker for over 20 years, working for the RI Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals. Besides her mother, she is survived by her loving daughters Gabrielle and Alexandra Coia of Cranston and her dear brother Anthony DiCicco of Foster. Her funeral service will be private.
Visit NardolilloFh.com
for online condolences.