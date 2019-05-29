Home

Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Steffany Aretha Perry

Steffany Aretha Perry Obituary
PERRY, STEFFANY ARETHA
28, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 in West Palm Beach, FL. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late John Roberts Saunders and Stephanie (Salvatore) Perry. Steffany leaves behind her devoted aunt and uncle, William and Ann Caroline (Salvatore) Mooney; caring siblings, Liam J. Mooney, Kilian C. Mooney, Durand J. Perry, Adam J. Perry, Sarah Perry, Ben Constantino, and the late Michael J. Perry. Full obituary and service details, visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from May 29 to June 5, 2019
