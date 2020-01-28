|
CENCI, STELLA M.,
81, passed away January 26, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Edna (Pettine) Cenci; sister of David R. Cenci, with whom she resided, and the late Edna T. Cenci and George S. Cenci.
Stella had worked in the payroll department for RI Hospital before retiring.
Visitation will be held Thursday, 10-11 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. in the PONTARELLLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. Burial will follow in North Burial Ground, Providence.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 28, 2020