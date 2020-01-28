Home

Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
CENCI, STELLA M.,
81, passed away January 26, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Salvatore and Edna (Pettine) Cenci; sister of David R. Cenci, with whom she resided, and the late Edna T. Cenci and George S. Cenci.
Stella had worked in the payroll department for RI Hospital before retiring.
Visitation will be held Thursday, 10-11 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m. in the PONTARELLLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. Burial will follow in North Burial Ground, Providence.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 28, 2020
