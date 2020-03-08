|
TRIA, STELLA M. (VANNELLI)
90, of Greenville, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 6, 2020. She was the beloved wife Frank Tria and loving mother to Donna George and Linda Faber. Stepmother of Gina Conde and Karen Donahue. Funeral will be held on Monday, March 9th, from the Nardolillo Funeral Home, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston at 10:00 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Visiting Hours: Monday 9:00-10:00 am. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 8, 2020