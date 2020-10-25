1/1
Stephen Barsoian
1956 - 2020
BARSOIAN, STEPHEN
On Tuesday October 20, 2020 Stephen Seboo Barsoian, loving husband and father of two children passed away at the age of 64. Stephen was born in Providence, Rhode Island, to Domenica (DeSimone) Barsoian and the late Seboo Barsoian. On May 5, 1984 he was married to Sandra (Marzilli) Barsoian. They raised two children, Domenica Barsoian and the late Stefan Barsoian. Stephen spent much of his life working with his beloved father as a tile mason. He later entered the field of insurance and was employed as an agent for Gallo Thomas Insurance of Warwick, RI. He was an outgoing, vibrant, and "full of life" individual who loved to socialize, smoke cigars, go boating, golfing, and playing cards. Most of all he enjoyed being with his family and friends.
Besides his wife and mother, he is survived by his daughter Domenica, and her companion Mathew Cook, his brother, Andrew and wife Deborah, his sisters; Giacinta Drummy and husband Christopher and Giulianna Barsoian-Tate and her husband, John and his aunt, Veronica Barsoian.
Mass of Christian Burial Monday at 9:30am in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville. Face masks and social distancing are required. Visitation respectfully omitted. For messages of condolence please visit www.andersonwinfield.net

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Philip Church
Memories & Condolences
October 24, 2020
Sandra, there are truly no words.... I’m heartbroken for you and Domenica, my aunt and cousins.Im so sorry for your loss.our prayers and love to you all , Kim joe and Steven xo
Kim t Mastrati
Family
October 24, 2020
