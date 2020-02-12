Home

POWERED BY

Services
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
(401) 821-1100
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Iannotti Funeral Home
415 Washington St
Coventry, RI 02816
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
Saint Joseph's Church
854 Providence St
West Warwick, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Morin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen C. Morin II

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen C. Morin II Obituary
MORIN, STEPHEN C. II
40, passed away in his mother's arms unexpectedly on January 16, 2020 surrounded by loving family at JFK Hospital, FL.
He was the son of Joyce Szczsponik-Petrarca and the late Stephen "Boingy" Morin; Step son of Steven Petrarca.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Stephen's Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Saint Joseph's Church, 854 Providence St., West Warwick, followed by interment at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Coventry. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00 – 8:00 PM in the Iannotti Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte. 117), Coventry. For full obituary please visit IANNOTTIFH.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Iannotti Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -