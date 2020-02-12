|
|
MORIN, STEPHEN C. II
40, passed away in his mother's arms unexpectedly on January 16, 2020 surrounded by loving family at JFK Hospital, FL.
He was the son of Joyce Szczsponik-Petrarca and the late Stephen "Boingy" Morin; Step son of Steven Petrarca.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Stephen's Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Saint Joseph's Church, 854 Providence St., West Warwick, followed by interment at SS Peter & Paul Cemetery, Coventry. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00 – 8:00 PM in the Iannotti Funeral Home, 415 Washington St. (Rte. 117), Coventry. For full obituary please visit IANNOTTIFH.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 12, 2020