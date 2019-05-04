The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
Funeral
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
8:45 AM
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. George Maronite Church Cranston
Stephen Cross Obituary
CROSS, STEPHEN
43, of Cranston, passed away April 30, 2019 at the Eleanor Slater Hospital. Born in Providence, a son of the late Brenda (Spitznagel) Cross and Stephen Cross. He is predeceased by 2 siblings, Bonnie and Charles Cross. He is survived by aunts, Sheila, Lisa and Karen Spitznagel and many cousins. Stephen was a long time resident of Providence before moving to Cranston. He was a student of Meeting Street School. Stephen worked various positions thru the Fogarty Center. He loved to watch wrestling, he was a loyal fan of WWE. He enjoyed playing video games and listening to the oldies. He liked to go on car rides and liked spending time with family. He will be sorely missed. His funeral is Tuesday at 8:45 a.m. from'WOODLAWN' Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Ave. Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. George Maronite Church Cranston. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West
Greenwich. VISITATION MONDAY 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations in is memory may be made to . Please share memories at www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 4, 2019
