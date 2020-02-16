Home

Sugarman Sinai Memorial Chapel
458 Hope Street
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-8094
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Temple Beth Avodah
Newton, MA
Stephen David Shatkin Ph.D.

Stephen David Shatkin Ph.D. Obituary
SHATKIN , STEPHEN DAVID, Ph.D.
Steve Shatkin, 82, of Brookline, Massachusetts passed on February 8, 2020. Steve was born in Boston, Massachusetts and raised in Providence Rhode Island, son of Alie and Honey (Willner) Shatkin.
Steve was retired following a career as Professor of Counseling at Suffolk University. Graduate of Classical High School, Harvard University and Ohio State University. Steve co-owned and operated Camp Samoset II in Lake Casco, Maine. Steve is survived by many loving cousins, friends, former campers and colleagues.
He was a warm, funny, kind man beloved by all.
A memorial service will be held on February 21, 2020 at 11 AM at Temple Beth Avodah in Newton, Massachusetts. Donations may be made to the Steve Shatkin Memorial Fund of Experience Camps, to provide a camping experience to children grieving lost parents. Steve always believed in the power that camp had to shape the lives of kids. https://www.experience.camp/steve-shatkin-memorial-fund. For information and condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020
